Kara Sparkman
Freshwater Roots: A Homecoming. An exhibition of the latest surf-inspired watercolor paintings by Kara Sparkman. This body of work explores the intimate human connection to water through the craft of surfing. Kara addresses her lifelong love-affair with water, beginning in her childhood at Lake Michigan and continuing into her present day pursuit of surfing ocean waves. 7-11 pm, Oct 29. Free.
