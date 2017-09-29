Kara Sparkman

Surf the Greats 276 Carlaw, Unit 215 , Toronto, Ontario

Freshwater Roots: A Homecoming. An exhibition of the latest surf-inspired watercolor paintings by Kara Sparkman. This body of work explores the intimate human connection to water through the craft of surfing. Kara addresses her lifelong love-affair with water, beginning in her childhood at Lake Michigan and continuing into her present day pursuit of surfing ocean waves. 7-11 pm, Oct 29. Free. 

Info
Surf the Greats 276 Carlaw, Unit 215 , Toronto, Ontario
Art
416-846-4212
