COVID-19

What to stream

Kardinal Offishall’s Free The City

New drive-in concert series that bridges generations, area codes and genres hosted by Kardinal Offishall and Mark Strong. DJ's and.

Jun 23, 2021

Kardinal Offishall’s Free The City

8 8 people viewed this event.

New drive-in concert series that bridges generations, area codes and genres hosted by Kardinal Offishall and Mark Strong. DJ’s and celebrities including Dave Chappelle, Notifi, Michael Che (SNL), Donnell Rawlings, Glenn Lewis, Karl Wolf, Shantel May, Michie Mee, Jamar McNeil (Chum FM), DJ 4 Korners from the Raptors, Swaggerite, Dr. Jay de Soca Prince, Jester, Blessed, Agile, Asun Eastwood, Golde London and others. All profits from Free The City will be split up amongst the performers and deejays-most of whom have not had the opportunity to work in well over a year. June 30. Doors 6 pm. CityView DriveIn, 20 Polson. Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. Free event, a vehicle ticket is required for entry and must be reserved in advance. All ages. Reserve https://cityviewdrivein.com

Additional Details

Location - CityView Drive-In

Date And Time
2021-06-30 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-06-30 @ 11:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

CityView Drive-In

Share With Friends