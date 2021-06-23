Kardinal Offishall’s Free The City

New drive-in concert series that bridges generations, area codes and genres hosted by Kardinal Offishall and Mark Strong. DJ’s and celebrities including Dave Chappelle, Notifi, Michael Che (SNL), Donnell Rawlings, Glenn Lewis, Karl Wolf, Shantel May, Michie Mee, Jamar McNeil (Chum FM), DJ 4 Korners from the Raptors, Swaggerite, Dr. Jay de Soca Prince, Jester, Blessed, Agile, Asun Eastwood, Golde London and others. All profits from Free The City will be split up amongst the performers and deejays-most of whom have not had the opportunity to work in well over a year. June 30. Doors 6 pm. CityView DriveIn, 20 Polson. Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. Free event, a vehicle ticket is required for entry and must be reserved in advance. All ages. Reserve https://cityviewdrivein.com