NOW MagazineAll EventsKarina Vernon & Kaie Kellough: The Black Prairie Archives

Karina Vernon & Kaie Kellough: The Black Prairie Archives

Karina Vernon & Kaie Kellough: The Black Prairie Archives

by
6 6 people viewed this event.

The Toronto Public Library presents a talk with Karina Vernon on her recently released anthology, The Black Prairie Archives. Karina Vernon spent 15 years researching and resurrecting writings from 19th century Black pioneers and now contextualizes them alongside contemporary Canadian writers. Through this new anthology, a new perspective on Western Canada, informed by Black voices, is explored in relationship to the literary traditions of the Canadian Prairies. Vernon, alongside author and poet Kaie Kellough, discuss The Black Prairie Archives with host Ismaila Alfa. Feb 9 at 7 pm. Free. http://tpl.cahttps://www.crowdcast.io/e/tplblackprairiearchive/register?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=profile_web&utm_campaign=profile

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-09 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-02-09 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.