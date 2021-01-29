Karina Vernon & Kaie Kellough: The Black Prairie Archives

The Toronto Public Library presents a talk with Karina Vernon on her recently released anthology, The Black Prairie Archives. Karina Vernon spent 15 years researching and resurrecting writings from 19th century Black pioneers and now contextualizes them alongside contemporary Canadian writers. Through this new anthology, a new perspective on Western Canada, informed by Black voices, is explored in relationship to the literary traditions of the Canadian Prairies. Vernon, alongside author and poet Kaie Kellough, discuss The Black Prairie Archives with host Ismaila Alfa. Feb 9 at 7 pm. Free. http://tpl.cahttps://www.crowdcast.io/e/tplblackprairiearchive/register?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=profile_web&utm_campaign=profile