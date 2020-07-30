Karnival On De Lake Boat Cruise

Party on the lake on an extended 4-hour cruise. Live performances by Raymond Ramnarine & Mr. Gunga Ghana – Dubraj Persad, plus DJ music by de Unstoppable dj Navi, Spinz and Tricky, New Image Tassa Band and more. Includes all food and coffee/tea & dessert. Boarding 8:15 pm, departs 9:15 pm sharp. From $60, tickets at theticketport.com/kodl

#kodl  #kodl2020  @KarnivalOnDeLake

Info

River Gambler 333 Lake Shore E, Pier 31, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1B6 View Map
Caribana
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
416-606-7656
