Karo Alexanian: New Works

Thompson Landry Gallery is honoured to present New Works in Virtual Exhibition, a solo exhibition of new works by Karo Alexanian presented in our newest gallery space in virtual reality. Aug 17-Sep 14. Free.

Enjoy this exhibition in our VR gallery on Art Gate VR, an art market in virtual reality, using the Art Gate VR app onto your Oculus Go or Oculus Quest VR headset. The application is free to download on the Oculus Store. You can access the virtual works at your leisure, or contact the Gallery for one of us to meet you there. Please call us at 416-364-4955 or email us at info@thompsonlandry.com to arrange a viewing of Karo’s works.