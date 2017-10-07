Katharine Ferns: In Stitches

Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Using comedy for catharsis, this show takes the audience through the visible and invisible scars of surviving mental illness, domestic violence and drug addiction. Oct 7 at 7 pm. $10, available online.

Following its critically acclaimed performance at the Greater Manchester Fringe, In Stitches was part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Vancouver Fringe Festival this year.

Info
Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Partner
Stage
Comedy
