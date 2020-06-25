Katherine M. Gehl & Michael E. Porter

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Livestream conversation with the authors discussing their new book The Politics Industry: How Political Innovation Can Break Partisan Gridlock And Save Our Democracy. 3-4 pm. $42.50 (includes 1 unsigned hardcover copy of the book to be sent by mail + the link to the livestream).

Pre-register: rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/ThePoliticsIndustry

Questions: events@rotman.utoronto.ca // 416-978-6122 

