The Keele Street Women's Group is for womxn-identifying folks. KSWG is a place for people self-identifying as having mental health issues to get together for social activities such as arts and crafts, cooking and baking, yoga, board games days, bingo, monthly community event outings and more. The group runs from 10 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at CMHA Routes. For more info email mameyaw@cmhato.org or call 647-231-7763.

CMHA Routes is a scent free and nut free space.

