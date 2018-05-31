Keetsahnak/Our Missing And Murdered Indigenous Sisters

In Her Voice Festival presents a roundtable discussion featuring editors and contributors of Keetshnak/Our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Sisters, a collection of stories of resilience, resistance and activism. May 31 at 6:30 pm (doors 6 pm). $10-$12.50. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.

An audience Q & A will conclude the presentation, and a formal signing will end the evening. Books will be for sale at the event.