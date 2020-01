by Sara Farb and Britta Johnson (Musical Stage Company/Canadian Stage). Musical inspired by true events about a mother-daughter conflict in 1915 that asks what it means to be a woman in a time of societal change. Previews from May 15, opens May 21 and runs to Jun 7, Tue-Thu & Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $49-$79.