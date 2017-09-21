Kenneth Courtis Discusses the G2 World
Fairmont Royal York Hotel 100 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E3
Talk by the Chairman of The Empire Club of Canada who has spent most of his career in Tokyo. Having watched its economic progress, he foresees sweeping implications for the world. He warns we must prepare for a ‘Group of Two’ or ‘G2’ world, with China and the U.S. vying to be the greatest. Noon-1:30 pm. $95.
Info
Fairmont Royal York Hotel 100 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E3 View Map
Community Events