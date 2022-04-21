Kenny G and Friends in Restoring Hope

An inspiring evening of music in support of children and families impacted by illness and loss. Grammy Award-winner Kenny G and friends will serenade us with ballads, and Chai Lifeline Canada Ambassador, Jess Rosenbloom, will restore hope with her strength and bravery in the face of cancer.

About Chai Lifeline Canada:

Chai Lifeline Canada is a non-profit organization that provides support to children and families who are facing life-threatening and chronic illness. When a child is born with or develops a serious illness, every member of the family and every aspect of every day is impacted. While medical teams at the hospital are focused on the immediate health of an ill baby, child or teenager, Chai Lifeline Canada’s team is dedicated to the wellbeing of the patient, their siblings, and their parents.

June 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets $75-$165; All Ages / Reserved Seating. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe. Visit chailifelinecanada.org for more information.