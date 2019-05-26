Kensington Flea Market

A diversity of independent artisans and vendors from across the city & beyond. Wares on offer include handmade crafts, vintage clothing, records, antiques and other recycled and repurposed treasures. 11 am-6 pm. Free. Alley beside 214 Augusta.

This open-air flea market in the heart of Kensington will be held every Saturday beginning June 1 until September 7, and on the last Sunday of each month, May 26-Sep 29.