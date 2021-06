The Kensington Market Art Fair (KMAF) is a curated outdoor art fair in Toronto’s historical neighborhood held in conjunction with Pedestrian Sundays. KMAF features professional and student works and serves as a platform for all artists to share and express freely and provide the public with a large selection of mediums. June 27 from noon to 6 pm. Free. http://www.keep6.ca

