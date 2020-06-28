Kensington Market Art Fair

77 Nassau Toronto, Ontario

The Kensington Market Art Fair (KMAF) is a curated outdoor art fair in Toronto’s historical neighbourhood, focusing on original two and three-dimensional art. KMAF features professional and student works and serves as a platform for all artists to share and express freely and provide the public with a large selection of mediums.Visitors and vendors have been limited to ensure social distancing measures. Face masks required for entry. Noon-7 pm. Free entry.   facebook.com/events/2959302330814401

77 Nassau Toronto, Ontario
