The Kensington Market Art Fair (KMAF) is a curated outdoor art fair in Toronto’s historical neighbourhood, focusing on original two and three-dimensional art. KMAF features professional and student works and serves as a platform for all artists to share and express freely and provide the public with a large selection of mediums.Visitors and vendors have been limited to ensure social distancing measures. Face masks required for entry. Noon-7 pm. Free entry. facebook.com/events/2959302330814401