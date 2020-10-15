Kensington Market Jazz Festival 2020

Two-day virtual music festival. Nov 7 and 8 from 5 pm. https://www.kensingtonjazz.com/
Saturday, November 7th — (Hosted by Garvia Bailey)
5:00 pm: Colleen Allen Group + Kalabash
5:30 pm: Heather Luckhart + Attila Fias
6:00 pm: Stu Mac + Stu Harrison
6:30 pm: Kevin Barrett + Rebecca Campbell
7:00 pm: Jay Douglas
7:30 pm: Genevieve Marentette + KC Roberts
8:00 pm: Angela Turone + Chris Platt
8:30 pm: Joanna Majoko + Andrew Marzotto
9:00 pm: Laura Hubert + Nathan Hiltz
9:30 pm: Barnes + Woldemichael ETHIOJAZZ Quartet
10:00 pm: Barbra Lica + James Bryan
10:30 pm: John Alcorn + Reg Schwager
11:00 pm: Shakura S’aida
Sunday, November 8th — (Hosted by John Devenish)
5:00 pm: Chris Butcher Band
5:30 pm: The Bullen Family
6:00 pm: Alex Pangman Trio
6:30 pm: Micah Barnes Trio
7:30 pm: Laila Biali Trio
8:30 pm: Jackie Richardson, Joe Sealy, Dave Young
9:00 pm: Robi Botos, Mike Downes, Larnell Lewis
11:00 pm: Billy Newton-Davis Trio
