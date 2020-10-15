Kensington Market Jazz Festival 2020

NOW MagazineAll EventsKensington Market Jazz Festival 2020

Two-day virtual music festival. Nov 7 and 8 from 5 pm. https://www.kensingtonjazz.com/

Saturday, November 7th — (Hosted by Garvia Bailey)

5:00 pm: Colleen Allen Group + Kalabash

5:30 pm: Heather Luckhart + Attila Fias

6:00 pm: Stu Mac + Stu Harrison

6:30 pm: Kevin Barrett + Rebecca Campbell

7:00 pm: Jay Douglas

7:30 pm: Genevieve Marentette + KC Roberts

8:00 pm: Angela Turone + Chris Platt

8:30 pm: Joanna Majoko + Andrew Marzotto

9:00 pm: Laura Hubert + Nathan Hiltz

9:30 pm: Barnes + Woldemichael ETHIOJAZZ Quartet

10:00 pm: Barbra Lica + James Bryan

10:30 pm: John Alcorn + Reg Schwager

11:00 pm: Shakura S’aida

Sunday, November 8th — (Hosted by John Devenish)

5:00 pm: Chris Butcher Band

5:30 pm: The Bullen Family

6:00 pm: Alex Pangman Trio

6:30 pm: Micah Barnes Trio

7:30 pm: Laila Biali Trio

8:30 pm: Jackie Richardson, Joe Sealy, Dave Young

9:00 pm: Robi Botos, Mike Downes, Larnell Lewis

11:00 pm: Billy Newton-Davis Trio

 

