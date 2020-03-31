Kent Monkman: The Making Of A Masterpiece

Art Canada Institute and Canadian artist Kent Monkman launch his new book, Revision And Resistance: Kent Monkman And Mistikôsiwak At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, with a talk at Koerner Hall. Monkman will discuss and show the creation of his commission from The Met – two historic paintings entitled mistikôsiwak (which is the Cree term for settlers “wooden boat people”). 7 pm. $35-$75, stu free.

Presented by ACI-IAC (Art Canada Institute).