Painting for Parkinsons and Lewy Body Dementia – Back Lane welcomes former Ontario Superior Court judge Kevin Whitaker for his third exhibit at our studio. Kevin turned to painting after being diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a debilitating form of Parkinson’s. His output of large, powerful acrylic canvases has been prodigious.

Nov 22-Dec 1, reception 5-9 pm Nov 22. Exhibit also runs Saturdays and Sundays, noon until 3 pm Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1, and by appointment.