Keys to Our Past: Mental Health Film Series
Humber College, Lakeshore Campus 17 Colonel Samuel Smith Pk , G Building, Toronto, Ontario M8V 4B6
Screening on the grounds of the former Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital for an original film series about the history of mental health care in Canada created by the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care and the Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre.. 7 pm. Free.
Free
Film