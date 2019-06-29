k.g. Guttman

Gallery TPW 170 St Helens, Toronto, Ontario M6H 4A1

Visiting Hours. presents new work by Montreal-based artist and choreographer k.g. Guttman. A live exhibition hosted by an ensemble of performers, visitors are guided in relational and embodied observation techniques with images pulled from the practices of six Toronto-affiliated artists. Jun 29-Aug 3, reception 2-5 pm May 11. Free. 

Performers are present Tue & Thu-Sat noon-5 pm and Wed 3-8 pm.

