Visiting Hours. presents new work by Montreal-based artist and choreographer k.g. Guttman. A live exhibition hosted by an ensemble of performers, visitors are guided in relational and embodied observation techniques with images pulled from the practices of six Toronto-affiliated artists. Jun 29-Aug 3, reception 2-5 pm May 11. Free.

Performers are present Tue & Thu-Sat noon-5 pm and Wed 3-8 pm.

gallerytpw.ca/exhibitions/kg-guttman