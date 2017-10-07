Kidapalooza Fall Festival
Markham Fairgrounds 10801 McCowan, Markham, Ontario L3P 3J3
Thanksgiving Weekend fun featuring activity stations, interactive inflatables, stage shows, local & artisan vendors, pumpkin patch, rock climbing, and more. This three day fall celebration will have families creating, exploring and playing together. Oct 7-9, 10 am to 5 pm. $8-$25. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved primarily indoors.
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events