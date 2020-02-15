Kidapalooza Family Festival
Markham Fairgrounds 10801 McCowan, Markham, Ontario L3P 3J3
Family-friendly fun in over 50,000 sq feet of indoor space, with some outdoor activities. There will be activity stations, interactive inflatables, mechanical rides, stage shows, rock climbing, special guest appearances, artisan vendors and more. Feb 15-17, 10 am-6 pm daily. Adult $9, child $25 (includes all rides & activities); family pack $60.
Info
Markham Fairgrounds 10801 McCowan, Markham, Ontario L3P 3J3 View Map
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Community Events