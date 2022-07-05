Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 5, 2022

Kiddies For Mas: Jr. King & Queen Showcase

KIDDIES FOR MAS: Jr. King & Queen Showcase is a day of entertainment for the kids and families with live music, food and drink featuring the youths’ showcase of their colourful Caribbean King & Queen costumes. Come support the Future of de Carnival, scheduled to take place at Scarborough Town Centre on Sunday July 10, 2022, from 2-8 pm. Children 12 & Under Free // Tickets Required for Adults & Seniors ($10-$15). 

Location Address - 300 Borough Dr, Scarborough, ON M1P 4P5

Event Price - $10-$15

Date And Time

Sun, Jul 10th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Festivals

