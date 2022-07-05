KIDDIES FOR MAS: Jr. King & Queen Showcase is a day of entertainment for the kids and families with live music, food and drink featuring the youths’ showcase of their colourful Caribbean King & Queen costumes. Come support the Future of de Carnival, scheduled to take place at Scarborough Town Centre on Sunday July 10, 2022, from 2-8 pm. Children 12 & Under Free // Tickets Required for Adults & Seniors ($10-$15).