Come to Yonge-Dundas Square for a day of free fun for kids and their families. Dance, sing along and learn as you watch the different stage performance; meet and greet some of your favourite characters Paw Patrol and Hatchimals; try your hands with science experiment, robotics, arts & crafts; and more! Get free face painting, photo booth and enjoy the ride. TVO Kids’ Laura and Lucas will be your hosts for the day. Nov 30 from 11 am-5 pm. Free admission.

KidzFest is presented by the businesses in the Downtown Yonge Improvement Area. For more information, go to: www.downtownyonge.com