Kiinalik: These Sharp Tools

by Evalyn Parry and Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory (Theatre Passe Muraille/BIBT). A concert and conversation in which Parry and Williamson Bathory grapple with and reclaim the sharp tools of art and tradition that have been handed down to them. Previews Oct 24-25, opens Oct 26 and runs to Nov 5, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. Pwyc-$40.