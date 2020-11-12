NOW MagazineAll EventsKiley Reid

Such a Fun Age is the new novel from author Kiley Reid. The story explores the stickiness of transactional relationships, what it means to make someone “family, ” and the complicated reality of being a grown up. A gripping story about race and privilege, set around a young Black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer, and a surprising connection that threatens to undo them both. Reid appears in conversation with cultural critic, writer and producer Kathleen Newman-Bremang.

Nov 25 at 7 pm. Free. Register for this Toronto Public Library online event. http://tpl.ca

