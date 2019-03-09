A Full Heart exhibition. Kim-Lee Kho explores the human heart, as repository for emotions, as metaphor, as physical structure. Combined with her fascination for antique anatomical illustrations and 3D medical models, she works to create richly layered pieces in photo-digital collage, drawing, fibre, printmaking and mixed media. Mar 9-21. Reception 1-4 pm, Mar 10. Free.

