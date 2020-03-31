Kim's Convenience Season Finale Q&A

Checking in from their homes across Toronto, Vancouver, and Sydney, Australia, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Appa), Jean Yoon (Umma), Simu Liu (Jung), Andrea Bang (Janet), Andrew Phung (Kimchee) and Nicole Power (Shannon) will reunite to update fans on how they're spending their time at home during this time of physical distancing, chat about what audiences can expect for the finale, answer questions from fans and share some special announcements. 7-8 pm.

