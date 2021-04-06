NOW MagazineAll EventsKinaxis, Fast Romantics and Zeus

Kinaxis, Fast Romantics and Zeus

Horseshoe Hootananny Livestream concert from Lee’s Palace. May 22 at 8 pm. All ages. $16.50. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/kinaxis-inconcert-with-fast-romantics-zeus-tickets-149366913459

 

Date And Time

2021-05-22 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-05-22 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

