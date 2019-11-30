King Street Winter Warm Up

Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario

Live music, art-making, outdoor oven baking and other outdoor events. Nov 30-Dec 21. Noon-3 pm. Free. All ages. 

Nov 30- St James Park (South side of King between Church and Jarvis) Blues guitarist Adam Solomon, steel pan drummer Lincoln Samuel and art-making.

Dec 7- David Pecaut Square (King and Simcoe Streets) Trumpeter Michael Louis Johnson, blues guitarist Adam Solomon and art-making.

Dec 14- North side of King St between Charlotte St and Peter St. Interactive on-the-spot song writing with Little Rambunctious and art-making.

Dec 21- David Pecaut Square (King and Simcoe Sts) Winter Solstice celebration with Ukranian winter carollers Kosa Koliadnyky and art-making.

http://parkpeople.ca/opportunity/winter-warm-up

Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
Festive Season
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
