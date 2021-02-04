Kingston Canadian Film Festival

All-digital event dedicated to showing 100% Canadian content.

The official opening night film will be Beans by director Tracey Deer, Call Me Human (Kim O’Bomsawin) and You Will Remember Me (Remy Girard), Mouth Congress (Paul Bellini and Scott Thompson of Kids in the Hall fame) and Drifting Snow (Ryan Noth). Each film will include a live-stream date and time for festival Q&As. Festival-goers can watch films on-demand on their own time throughout the festival dates. All screenings have limited tickets available and can be purchased online, starting February 5, at kingcanfilmfest.com. For anyone interested in six or more films, film festival passes are available starting at $70 and pre-selection of films is recommended. Feb 26-Mar 7.