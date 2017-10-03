Kirk Clyne
Likely General 389 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R2N1
Fleeting Glimpses (animated software-based art). Oct 3-28. Free.
An exhibition of animated, generative artwork by Kirk Clyne. Developed in a collaborative process with a computer, and heavily reliant on random chance, these software-based works create unpredictable, ever-changing imagery. The solo show includes self-running digital works, limited edition prints on metal, and one of a kind lenticular prints.
