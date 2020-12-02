NOW MagazineAll EventsKISS 2020 Goodbye

KISS 2020 Goodbye

Livestreamed NYE concert from Atlantis Dubai. Dec 31 at midnight. $50-$250/

https://www.tixr.com/groups/landmarkslive/events/kiss-2020-goodbye-20370

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-12-31 @ 11:30 PM to
2021-01-01
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

