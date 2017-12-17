Kith & Kin 10th Annual Holiday Wassail

Toronto Island trio Kith & Kin return to the Music Gallery for their annual Holiday Wassail, featuring medieval carols, rousing sing-alongs, and seasonal music from Appalachia, the British Isles, and the shape-note tradition, plus special guests Darbazi and the raucous humour and visual pageantry of Shadowland Theatre’s annual Mummers’ Play. 7 pm. $12-$18. 

Info
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
416-203-0788
