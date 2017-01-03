Kittly-Bender

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

Kemi Projects presents a dance-based solo show by choreographer Jennifer Dallas about a fashion label CEO who realizes how destructive fast fashion is to the lives of those who create her garments. Previews Jan 11, opens Jan 12 and runs to Jan 15, Wed-Sat 7 pm, Sun 5 pm. $30, stu/srs/arts workers $22, preview pwyc; Sun w/ post-show gala reception $40.

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

416-538-0988

