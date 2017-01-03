Kittly-Bender

Kemi Projects presents a dance-based solo show by choreographer Jennifer Dallas about a fashion label CEO who realizes how destructive fast fashion is to the lives of those who create her garments. Previews Jan 11, opens Jan 12 and runs to Jan 15, Wed-Sat 7 pm, Sun 5 pm. $30, stu/srs/arts workers $22, preview pwyc; Sun w/ post-show gala reception $40.