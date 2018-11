(The Qaggiq Collective). The story of an epic journey across the Arctic is told through music, drumming, dance and storytelling. In Inuktitut w/ English overviews. Previews from Jan 4, opens Jan 9 and runs to Jan 27, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun (and some Sat) 2:30 pm. $22-$60. In the MainSpace.

www.tarragontheatre.com/show/kiviuq-returns-an-inuit-epic