Know Your Money
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1
For those who want to be better money managers. Develop your financial knowledge to make informed money decisions. Learn to read and understand a paystub and its relationship to a T4 slip. Develop a basic understanding of credit lenders, credit scores and credit reports. Presented by CPA Canada. 7-8 pm. Free. Space is limited, call to pre-register: 416-393-7703.
