Know Your Money

For those who want to be better money managers. Develop your financial knowledge to make informed money decisions. Learn to read and understand a paystub and its relationship to a T4 slip. Develop a basic understanding of credit lenders, credit scores and credit reports. Presented by CPA Canada. 7-8 pm. Free. Space is limited, call to pre-register: 416-393-7703.

