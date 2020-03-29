Know Your Nature

High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3

Learn about the plants and animals in High Park from the young naturalists of the High ParkRangers group! We will explore woodlands and black oak savannah habitats to learn fascinating facts and connect with the nature surrounding us.1:30 pm. Free. All ages. Suggested donation of $2-$5 per person.

Info

High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
416-392-1748
