Know Your Nature

High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3

Learn about the plants and animals in High Park from the young naturalists of the High Park Rangers group at this family nature walk. We will explore woodlands and black oak savannah habitats to learn fascinating facts and connect with the nature surrounding us. 1:30-3 pm. Free, $2-$5 sugg donation.

https://highparknaturecentre.com/2/family-nature-walks

Info
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3 View Map
All Ages, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor, Under $10
Community Events
416-392-1748
