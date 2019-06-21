Kokdu: A Story Of Guardian Angels

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Toronto, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Canada and the Korean Cultural Centre Canada invite you to a screening of the Korean family film by Tae-yong Kim accompanied by live Korean traditional music (Gugak) from the National Gugak Center. 7:30 pm. Free. At George Weston Recital Hall. RSVP on eventbrite.ca/e/62361701528