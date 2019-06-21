Kokdu: A Story Of Guardian Angels
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8
The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Toronto, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Canada and the Korean Cultural Centre Canada invite you to a screening of the Korean family film by Tae-yong Kim accompanied by live Korean traditional music (Gugak) from the National Gugak Center. 7:30 pm. Free. At George Weston Recital Hall. RSVP on eventbrite.ca/e/62361701528
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8 View Map
All Ages, Free
