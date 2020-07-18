NOW MagazineAll EventsKongero

Kongero

Harbourfront Centre
26
Jul

Kongero

by Harbourfront Centre
 
176 people viewed this event.

Swedish a capella group Kongero bring Scandinavian traditional music into the 21st century. Part of Harbourfront Centre’s Summer Music In The Garden digital concert series. July 26 at 4 pm. Free.

https://harbourfront.live/venue/garden/

 

Date And Time

2020-07-26 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

 

Share With Friends

Harbourfront Centre

Comments are Closed.