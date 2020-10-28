Kuné – Canada’s Global Orchestra and Moskitto Bar

NOW MagazineAll EventsKuné – Canada’s Global Orchestra and Moskitto Bar

Royal Conservatory of Music livestream world music concert. Nov 14 at 8 pm. Free.

https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/kune-%E2%80%93-canada%E2%80%99s-global-orchestra-and-moskitto-bar

2020-11-14 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-11-14 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

