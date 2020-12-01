Kurt Elling’s Christmas in Chicago with Lizz Wright

NOW MagazineAll EventsKurt Elling’s Christmas in Chicago with Lizz Wright

Flato Markham Theatre Live at Home livestreamed jazz concert. Dec 6 at 4 pm. $20. https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/kurt-ellings-christmas-in-chicago-livestream-ticket?_pos=1&_psq=kurt&_ss=e&_v=1.0

2020-12-06 @ 04:00 PM to
2020-12-06 @ 05:30 PM
 

