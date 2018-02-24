Kutamba! COBA Gala 2018
William Doo Auditorium 45 Willcocks, Toronto, Ontario
Live music and dance performances by COBA dancers, the Nathaniel Dett Chorale and DJ Blackcat, Caribbean food, silent auction and more at this fundraiser for Collective of Black Artists. This year's event is also honouring the life of Pam McConnell, former city councillor and deputy mayor of Toronto. 6-10 pm. $100, child $20. Pre-register.
Info
Black History
Community Events, Stage
Benefits
Dance