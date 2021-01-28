26th edition of the festival to celebrate the Black community, is forward-focused and now part of Black Futures Month. The events feature the work of musicians, choreographers, authors, visual artists and thought leaders from across Canada. Feb 14-27. All Kuumba 2021 programming is free, with digital content available worldwide via harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba.
- DANCE/PERFORMING ART: Black Ballerina, February 14–21 Dora Mavor Moore Award–nominated Black Ballerina is Syreeta Hector’s powerful exploration of the nuances of identity, and the unconscious ways that we all try to fit in.
- MUSIC: Backxwash, February 20, 9–10 pm Montreal-based rapper-producer Backxwash performs after a wildly successful year that culminated in a Polaris Music Prize win.
- MUSIC: The OBGMs, February 26, 9–10pm
The OBGMs aren’t your typical rock band. This Black-fronted punk band hopes to inspire future generations of Black musicians with their work.
- MUSIC: Witch Prophet, February 27, 8–9pm
Witch Prophet is an evolution of Toronto-based, Ethiopian/Eritrean singer-songwriter Ayo Leilani. Think Erykah Badu meets Lauryn Hill meets Jill Scott.
- MUSIC: Beverly Glenn-Copeland, February 27, 9–10 pm Beverly Glenn-Copeland is a Canadian music legend.
On-site Programming (in chronological order)
These installations will be available outdoors at Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W), February 13 – April 11. Patrons are expected to maintain physical distancing and wear masks while on-site. If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness, please do not visit our site.
- VISUAL ART: Dear Ayeeyo, February 20 – April 11 Through three large-scale portraits, Yasin Osman shares scenes of everyday life within the villages of Somalia in tribute to his grandmother.
- VISUAL ART: Everything she left behind, February 20 – April 11
Christine Nnawuchi’s wall sculptures occupy the liminal space between artefact and lore. Her work examines these objets d’art with their own tales and history
- VISUAL ART: Femme De Fleur, February 20 – April 11 Apanaki Temitayo M’s portraits were inspired by the Yoruba goddess Oshun, who is the embodiment of love, healing, fertility and freshwater.
