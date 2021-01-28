26th edition of the festival to celebrate the Black community, is forward-focused and now part of Black Futures Month. The events feature the work of musicians, choreographers, authors, visual artists and thought leaders from across Canada. Feb 14-27. All Kuumba 2021 programming is free, with digital content available worldwide via harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba.

, February 14–21 Dora Mavor Moore Award–nominated Black Ballerina is Syreeta Hector’s powerful exploration of the nuances of identity, and the unconscious ways that we all try to fit in. MUSIC: Backxwash , February 20, 9–10 pm Montreal-based rapper-producer Backxwash performs after a wildly successful year that culminated in a Polaris Music Prize win.

The OBGMs aren’t your typical rock band. This Black-fronted punk band hopes to inspire future generations of Black musicians with their work.

Witch Prophet is an evolution of Toronto-based, Ethiopian/Eritrean singer-songwriter Ayo Leilani . Think Erykah Badu meets Lauryn Hill meets Jill Scott.

On-site Programming (in chronological order)

These installations will be available outdoors at Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W), February 13 – April 11. Patrons are expected to maintain physical distancing and wear masks while on-site. If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness, please do not visit our site.