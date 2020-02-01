Toronto’s longest running Black History Month festival celebrates 25 years. Highlights include Toronto artist Ekow Nimako who will premiere eight new artworks using 50,000 pieces of LEGO; sneaker design workshops led by D’Wayne Edwards; a movement masterclass and stage performance combining art and activism by dance duo Jon Boogz and Lil Buck of Movement Art Is; the return of Trey Anthony’s Black Girl In Love (with herself): Speaking the Unspeakable Tings and new line-up of comedians in Dat Gyal Funny; plus many more performances, family activities, workshops and art displays celebrating Black history, culture and identities. Feb 1-29, see website for details. More than half of the events are free with advance registration available online. Ticketed events start at $15.