Kuumba 25
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Toronto’s longest running Black History Month festival celebrates 25 years. Highlights include Toronto artist Ekow Nimako who will premiere eight new artworks using 50,000 pieces of LEGO; sneaker design workshops led by D’Wayne Edwards; a movement masterclass and stage performance combining art and activism by dance duo Jon Boogz and Lil Buck of Movement Art Is; the return of Trey Anthony’s Black Girl In Love (with herself): Speaking the Unspeakable Tings and new line-up of comedians in Dat Gyal Funny; plus many more performances, family activities, workshops and art displays celebrating Black history, culture and identities. Feb 1-29, see website for details. More than half of the events are free with advance registration available online. Ticketed events start at $15.