Toronto’s longest running Black History Month festival, Kuumba, presented by the TD Ready Commitment, returns for its 26th edition to celebrate the Black community standing in our Blackness, forward-focused and now part of Black Futures Month. This year, we take a deeper look into what it actually means to be unapologetically Black, the courage it takes to stand in your truth, reflecting on our ancestry and the instrumental figures who have navigated through the world before us. Kuumba provides a voice for the voiceless and a legacy that speaks to the future. Feb 1-28. https://www.harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba

virtual event

 

2021-02-01
2021-02-28
 

Online Event
 

Festival or Fair
 

Festivals

virtual event

