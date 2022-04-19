Readers' Choice 2021

Kyle Scheurmann: Hold On

Apr 19, 2022

Bau-Xi Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of new works by Canadian painter Kyle Scheurmann at the gallery’s Toronto space, 340 Dundas Street West. 

Hold On, continues Scheurmann’s discussions of environmental crisis in some of the most unique and threatened areas in Canada, specifically in Fairy Creek, British Columbia. This exhibition amplifies the work and voices of Fairy Creek’s Forest Protectors, defending one of Canada’s remaining old growth forests currently threatened by industrial logging practices.

April 16-30. bau-xi.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 340 Dundas Street West

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 16th, 2022
to Sat, Apr 30th, 2022

Location

Bau-Xi

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

