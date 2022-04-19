Kyle Scheurmann: Hold On

Bau-Xi Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of new works by Canadian painter Kyle Scheurmann at the gallery’s Toronto space, 340 Dundas Street West.

Hold On, continues Scheurmann’s discussions of environmental crisis in some of the most unique and threatened areas in Canada, specifically in Fairy Creek, British Columbia. This exhibition amplifies the work and voices of Fairy Creek’s Forest Protectors, defending one of Canada’s remaining old growth forests currently threatened by industrial logging practices.

April 16-30. bau-xi.com