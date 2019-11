Crow's Theatre presents a Roseneath Theatre production by Bea PIzano. Roca, a 10-year-old refugee from Colombia arrives clutching a suitcase and befriends a bullied boy in this play for ages 6 & up. Nov 23-24 at 11 am, 2 and 4:30 pm. $10-$20.

crowstheatre.com/whats-on/family-kids/la-maleta