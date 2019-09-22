La Rumba!
Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9
Ballet Creole presents a family-friendly fundraiser supporting the upcoming production of The Heart Of Cuba!. This fundraiser will feature lively rumba music with special guest from Cuba, rumbero Amado Dedeu, musical composer and director of Clave y Guaguanco in Cuba, accompanied by his son Amado Dedeu Jr. and friends. 2-4 pm. $10 in advance / $15 at the door.
